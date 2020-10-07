Border Protocols Streamlined for Timely Processing of More Applicants

The Government has streamlined its border protocols under the Controlled Entry Programme to make it easier and more efficient, so as to facilitate timely processing of much larger numbers of applicants under the Programme.

To this end, effective October 10, 2020, the pretesting requirement for visitors from high-risk countries will be maintained.

However, consistent with the local acceptance of antigen testing, the pretesting requirement will be modified to permit both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen tests.

“This should make it easier for visitors; Jamaicans who have gone overseas for visits coming back into the island; Jamaicans who live overseas, but who want to visit; and for tourists who are visiting Jamaica to meet the pretesting requirement, as antigen tests are more readily available and are faster and cheaper than PCR tests,” Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said.

He was making a statement during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 6) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Mr. Holness also informed that applicants on the visitjamaica.com platform will no longer be required to upload their COVID-19 test certificate.

“They will, however, be required to present it and the usual Travel Authorisation at the airport when they check in for their flight,” he noted.

Also, residents of Jamaica will continue to apply for their Travel Authorisation on the JamCOVID site and are not subject to the pretesting requirement.