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Book Industry Association of Jamaica Annual Trade Show – Photo Only

July 4, 2026
Education
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Book Industry Association of Jamaica Annual Trade Show – Photo Only
Photo: DANIELLE MYERS
Assistant Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Nadine Simms (second right), is presented with a book of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) practice papers by Senior Consultant at Hachette Learning, Rivaley Patterson (second left) at the Book Industry Association of Jamaica's (BIAJ) Annual Trade Show held recently at Summit Kingston hotel in New Kingston. Sharing the moment are Branch Manager, Sangster Book Store in Sovereign, Suzette Washington (left), and Senior Education Consultant at Hachette Learning, Frank Phipps.
Last Updated: July 4, 2026