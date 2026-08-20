BOJ Holds Policy Rate Steady At 5.5 Per Cent

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has opted to keep the policy rate on overnight placements by deposit-taking institutions unchanged at 5.5 per cent per annum.

Newly appointed Governor, Dr. Brian Langrin, made the disclosure on Thursday (August 20) during the Bank’s Quarterly Monetary Policy Press Conference held at the BOJ Auditorium in downtown Kingston.

“The Bank is holding the policy rate steady because the current inflation pressures appear largely temporary. We remain alert and ready to act if those pressures become more persistent,” he said.

Dr. Langrin attributed the rise in inflation to “temporary external and administrative factors”, noting that domestic economic conditions remain broadly stable.

“Headline inflation increased to 7.5 per cent in July, up from 6.7 per cent in June, and 3.3 per cent a year earlier. Core inflation rose to 5.2 per cent, from five per cent in June,” the Governor stated.

He highlighted that the increase in inflation in July was largely driven by three factors, which directly affected the cost of goods and services for households and businesses.

These included the second phase of the 16 per cent increase in taxi fares, which contributed to higher transportation costs; rising international commodity prices, which were reflected in higher electricity rates and the cost of selected services; and increased agricultural prices resulting from worsening drought and heat conditions.

“Looking ahead, the MPC expects inflation to remain above the four to six per cent target range during the September quarter, before gradually moving back towards the target range over the near term,” Dr. Langrin said.

He noted that the temporary increase in inflation reflects higher energy and transportation costs stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions as well as elevated agricultural inflation.

The Governor stated that core inflation is also projected to rise temporarily above the target range before gradually moderating.

“These pressures are expected to be partly contained by the relatively stable exchange rate,” he further informed.

Dr. Langrin said inflation is expected to moderate as agricultural price pressures ease and energy- and transport-related inflation declines, provided that geopolitical tensions do not intensify.

Meanwhile, the Governor advised that the Committee also agreed to take a proactive approach to preserving stability in the foreign exchange market.