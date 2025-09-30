Board of Supervision Urges Community Support to Address Homelessness

The Board of Supervision (BOS) is urging citizens to demonstrate greater compassion and active support for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The call comes as the BOS, through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, prepares to undertake the National Homeless Survey in October.

The Survey will serve as a national count of individuals experiencing homelessness, generating critical data to inform policy development and guide targeted intervention strategies.

Secretary at the Board, Treka Lewis, told JIS News that being homeless does not define an individual and, as such, it is important to see the humanity in every person affected by homelessness.

“Someone experiencing homelessness is, just at the moment, experiencing homelessness; it is not their definition… it is not who they are. It is just a stage in life that they have reached, based on varying circumstances… it can happen to anyone. So I’m imploring all of us to remember the humanity and the human beings that you will see when you pass someone just lying on the ground,” she said.

Ms. Lewis further encouraged Jamaicans to engage meaningfully with individuals experiencing homelessness and offer support wherever possible.

“Volunteer at our facilities, at our drop-in centres, our night shelters, our transitional facilities, as well as provide financial support if you can, provide employment, provide training,” she said, adding that persons may also choose to come in and help these vulnerable individuals regain their soft skills.

Ms. Lewis noted that the last National Homeless Survey, conducted in 2017, identified 1,938 individuals experiencing homelessness across Jamaica.

She indicated that, since then, anecdotal reports from Poor Relief Departments within Municipal Corporations suggest that the number has risen to approximately 2,400.

“We want to ascertain the real truth on the ground; a survey will give us the real numbers,” Ms. Lewis said.

Data collection for the 2025 National Homeless Survey will commence on October 6 across all parishes, culminating on World Homeless Day, October 10.