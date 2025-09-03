BMA Celebrates Milestone of 20 Years Advancing Primary Education in Jamaica and Atlanta

For Benevolent Missions of Atlanta (BMA), it was a major milestone marking two decades helping to advance primary education in both Jamaica and Metro Atlanta, as it took centre stage in the Peach State capital city, recently.

With BMA’s impact in the spotlight during the nonprofit organisation’s annual Fundraising Brunch in Atlanta on August 10, the special event was used to honour two extraordinary school principals from Jamaica – Arlene Reid, Seaward Primary and Junior High School in Saint Andrew; and Paula Chambers-Morris, Mount Ward Primary School in Hanover.

The guests heard congratulatory messages from the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, Speaker of the House of Representatives and wife of the Prime Minister of Jamaica; and Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica – Southern USA.

Both dignitaries acknowledged BMA’s longstanding service and exemplary community leadership.

In a notable highlight, DeKalb County Commissioner (District 7), Dr. Ladena Bolton presented two official proclamations – one recognising BMA’s 20 years of educational service, and another honouring Gail Dunwell, who has served as BMA President for 17 consecutive years.

Mrs. Dunwell was commended for her dedicated leadership and hands-on execution of BMA’s projects in Jamaica.

Additionally, Judge Jewel Scott was recognised with a special award celebrating her 20 years of continuous service on BMA’s Advisory Board. Ms. Scott is also a Georgia State Superior Court Judge and former Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Atlanta.

A most inspiring moment came when Commissioner Bolton pledged her full support for BMA’s continued mission, describing its work as having an “impressive and proven impact” over the past two decades.

What sets BMA apart is its entirely volunteer-led structure.

Every member contributes their time, talent, and passion to the mission.

The organisation’s work is funded through individual donations and community events like the annual fundraising brunch.

As BMA looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to bridge communities and transform lives through education – one school, one student, and one act of service at a time.

Other prominent members of the Jamaican diaspora came out to help celebrate BMA’s momentous work and achievements, including Steven Golding, President, Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League, Jamaica; Empress Golding, Radio and TV Personality and Master of Ceremonies; Dr. Yvette Taylor Reynolds, President, Atlanta Jamaican Association; Dr. Apollone Reid, President, Jamaican Museum and Cultural Centre, Atlanta; Professor Dr. Conrad W. Ingram, BMA founding member and Chair of the Chemistry Department, Clark Atlanta University.