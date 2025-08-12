Black River Hospital Gets Donation from In-Service Education Department

The In-service Education Department at the Black River Hospital has donated medical equipment and supplies valued at more than $1 million to the facility.

The items, which were handed over during a special ceremony on August 5, comprised 12 blood-pressure machines with rechargeable batteries, two lecterns and the hospital’s first public address (PA) system.

A commemorative mural, which honours current and past staff, was also unveiled as part of the contribution.

Nurse Manager with responsibility for the department, Dorcia Brown-Lyle, explained that the items were purchased from the proceeds of the annual In-Service Education Symposium, which is the department’s signature fundraiser.

“We continue to invest in our staff and patients because that’s our mission – to educate and to improve the delivery of care. Last year, over 1,000 persons from more than 30 countries participated in our virtual symposium, and with the funds raised, we were able to make this donation possible,” she said.

Nurse Brown-Lyle shared that over the past few years, the department has contributed more than $2.5 million to hospital and community-based projects, including outreach to boys’ homes and the donation of medical equipment.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Diana Brown-Miller, expressed appreciation for the support.

“This is not just a donation, it’s legacy building. Legacy isn’t only about grand achievements; it’s about everyday choices and values that uplift others. From the mural to the PA system, this contribution reflects the heart of this team,” she noted.

The mural, a first for the hospital, features staff members and high-achieving local students, including two Munro College graduates, and was painted by local artist Pamela Chang.

Regional Director of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent, commended the initiative, noting that it reflects the kind of innovation and leadership needed in healthcare.

“This is what true partnership looks like – staff not just showing up but investing time and effort into making the hospital better,” he said.

The In-Service Education team is looking to build on its outreach efforts and plans to host a hybrid 10th anniversary symposium in 2026.