Black River Fish Market To Be Renovated

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will commence full renovation works on the Black River Fish Market in St. Elizabeth this week, to improve facilities for vendors and enhance the overall market environment.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, in an interview with JIS News, said the project will include repainting, deep cleaning, and other improvements to create a more welcoming and functional space.

“We’re going to be doing a full renovation of the space. We’re going to ensure that it looks refreshed, that it looks welcoming. It was already well-designed, so all we’re going to do now is some cleaning, some painting, and ensure that they have what they need to operate comfortably,” he informed.

Minister Green further noted that while the market is under the purview of the municipal corporation, the Government has taken a proactive approach to address its condition because of the critical role it plays in supporting the fisheries sector.

During his address at the August 13 handover ceremony for boats and engines at the office of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) in Black River, Minister Green reaffirmed the importance of the renovation project.

“When I was at the Black River opening [of a new gear shed], I said to the team at the NFA that we can’t just fix up the gear shed where the fishermen come in and we don’t fix up the fish market, because if the fishers don’t have a market, then it doesn’t make sense to go and fish. So, the fish vendors are equally as important,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the contract for the works in the market has already been issued.

The market renovation is part of the Government’s broader investment in the fisheries sector, which includes the Fisheries Incentive Programme. The five-year programme will provide boats and engines to fishers across Jamaica, beginning with 20 fishing beaches in the 2025/2026 financial year.

“We’re trying to resuscitate our fishing sector to ensure that our young people are choosing to enter the profession, as we look to drive down our importation of fish,” Mr. Green said.