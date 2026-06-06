Bikers’ Blood Drive at National Chest Hospital Saturday

Motorcyclists will converge at the National Chest Hospital in St. Andrew on Saturday (June 6) for the third staging of the Bikers’ Blood Drive organised by the Jamaica Motorcyclists Association in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on June 4, Motorcycle Fatalities Reduction Strategist for the JCF and President of the Jamaica Motorcyclists Association, District Constable Marlon Fletcher, said that the blood drive is one of the benevolent activities by bikers across the country.

“It’s going to be a major activity because, truth be told, bikers come together for one common love – riding motorcycles,” he said.

“We can’t build a hospital, we can’t donate a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine but we can give a pint of blood, and a pint of blood saves three lives,” he pointed out.

With the tagline ‘Leave your blood at the bank, not on the streets’, the team is hoping to surpass last year’s target where 77 units of blood were collected from 111 screenings.

“This year we are aiming for 100 units. We really want to break records, and this year will be no different,” District Constable Fletcher said.

Among those expected to be in attendance is Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake.

“We have several dignitaries confirmed to be there just to talk to the bikers, members of Government and Opposition. We have sponsors on board. Last year, we couldn’t find space to walk [because] of the number of bikers that were there and were eager to donate. Lots of motorcyclists will be there this year,” District Constable Fletcher told JIS News.

The blood drive will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Other partners involved in the staging of the event are JN Foundation, and the National Helmet Wearing Coalition (NHWC) for which District Constable Fletcher serves as Community Engagement Lead.

The District Constable said that the organisers are looking to stage another blood drive in the western end of the island.

“Really and truly, that is where the epicentre is (motorcycle accidents). So, we are looking to replicate it in the western end of the island in short order to really bring these bikers together and talk to them about road safety,” he said.

Also speaking at the JIS Think Tank was General Manager of JN Foundation, Claudine Allen, who encouraged persons to support the blood drive.

“One of the great things about the blood drive is that you get to see some of these machines on show. No, I will never hop on a motorcycle but when you look at them, they are really impressive pieces of machines and when the bikers converge, they get to look at each other’s machines. So, come out, give blood, learn and see some super bikes,” she encouraged.