Big Weekend for Cyclists from Several Countries

Cyclists from over 20 countries participated in the fourth annual Jamaica International Cycling Classic, which was held from April 4 to April 6 in Montego Bay, St. James.

Among the countries that participated in the competition were: Honduras, Ecuador, United States, Belgium, the Netherlands, Philippines, Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Belize, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The event was hosted by the Simmonds High Velocity Cycling Club, in collaboration with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

It served as a platform attraction for international cycling teams to participate in and earn Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points, which allow them to qualify for other events, such as the Olympics and the Grand Tours.

Union Cycliste Internationale is the world governing body for sport cycling and oversees competitive international cycling events.

During the awards ceremony, Technical Director for Simmonds High Velocity Cycling Club, Danyu Dacres, told JIS News the event has grown since its third staging last year.

“The goal of this event is to bring elite cycling and professional cycling to Jamaica and it’s something that we can really be proud of, as we look to increase and grow the event. Incidentally, the event has grown two-fold, I would say, 100 per cent since last year,” Mr. Dacres informed.

“This year we had three UCI continental professional teams participating and what we saw was some exciting racing. So, it’s really a good look for Jamaica and we look forward to the next staging,” he said.

Mr. Dacres further outlined that among the goals of this year’s event was to expose young local cyclists to elite racing.

“We want to expose our young cyclists to professional elite racing here in Jamaica and our Caribbean cyclists as well. The goal for us is to continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

He added that the feedback from international cyclists who participated in the event has been positive.

“From the cyclists’ point of view, they enjoyed the course. They found it challenging and for them that is good, because they can use this event to participate in other events in other countries,” Mr. Dacres said.

During the last day of competition, cyclists were tasked with cycling some 87 kilometres from Whitter Village in Ironshore, Montego Bay to Duncans, Trelawny and back.

Hoisting the trophy for the overall team win was the Nu Colombia Cycling Club, which topped the Jamaican Cycling Club, Tow By Us and Belizean club, G-Flow Cycling, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sergio Montoya of Nu Colombia Cycling Club bested a talented field to take home the overall individual win.

After three days of well fought and gruelling competition, Mr. Montoya’s time of 7:30.38 hours topped Tow By Us cycle club member, John Borstelmann of the United States, who placed second and Team Quebec en Velo team member, Gregory Santiago Zapata Cordoba of Canada, who placed third. Mr. Borstelmann rode with the Jamaican team.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Mr. Montoya said he was pleased to come away with a win for his first time competing on the island.

The top Jamaican in the field who placed 31st overall, Andrew Ramsey, told JIS News he was pleased with his performance.

“My performance was pretty good. On the first day I finished well, on the second day I also finished with the main group and that was good. This helped me to secure my position as the best local rider [in the competition],” he said.