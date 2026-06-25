BGLC to Roll Out Central Monitoring System

The Betting Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is set to roll out an automated Central Monitoring System (CMS), geared at improving efficiency within the gaming sector.

Executive Director, Timar Powell, said the BGLC is moving away from a manual gaming machine monitoring system to match the explosive growth of the sector.

Mr. Powell noted that the gaming machine industry has expanded significantly in recent years, growing from approximately 15,000 registered machines in 2021 to more than 34,000 today.

“With that scale of expansion, it has become essential for us to modernise our oversight mechanisms to ensure that we have transparency, compliance, and to also protect Jamaica’s financial system and our international reputation,” he said.

The CMS will provide the Commission with real-time or near real-time visibility into gaming machine activity, including transaction data and machine performance.

Mr. Powell described the system as the cornerstone of the Commission’s reform programme, noting that it will allow regulators to move away from manual inspections and adopt a more data-driven approach to oversight.

“We anticipate that the CMS will improve the Commission’s ability to detect irregular or unauthorised activity. It will also help us to monitor compliance more efficiently,” he said.

The Executive Director noted that the reforms are also expected to enhance investor confidence and reduce some of the challenges gaming operators face when conducting business with financial institutions.

Meanwhile, operators will be given a transition period to comply with the new requirements.

“We have provided our stakeholders with a defined transition period to bring their machines into compliance. The Commission is focused on achieving an orderly modernisation, while allowing our operators ample time to adapt,” Mr. Powell said.

The reforms will also introduce enhanced technical standards for locally manufactured gaming machines, including independent testing and certification, strengthened cybersecurity safeguards and continuous connectivity to the CMS.