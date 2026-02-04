BGLC Stages ‘One Love Blood Drive’ on February 6

Jamaicans are being encouraged to participate in the inaugural Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) ‘One Love Blood Drive’ on February 6 at the agency’s offices located at 78cef Hagley Park Road, Kingston from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication at BGLC, Wendy Roberston, told JIS News that the initiative, being held in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), commonly known as the Blood Bank, forms part of the Commission’s ongoing Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts to support communities and strengthen national emergency response systems.

“Our decision to host the BGLC One Love Blood Drive on February 6, Bob Marley’s birthday, is symbolic. As a responsible public institution, we’re playing our part in helping to replenish blood stocks, support hospitals and emergency services and, ultimately, help to save lives,” she said.

“This blood drive will help meet the immediate needs of the Blood Bank, as well as ongoing medical needs, and we are imploring our staff, stakeholders and the wider public to come out and give blood,” she added.

Ms. Roberston noted that walk-ins are welcome, although persons are encouraged to call ahead to indicate their intention to donate.

Pre-registration and donor evaluation will be conducted on site.

Ms. Robertson indicated that there are several criteria for persons who wish to give blood.

“You shouldn’t have a cold or any other transmissible disease. You should be presently in good health. You should be between the ages of 17 to 60 years to give blood. You should weigh at least 110 pounds or more,” she informed.

If an individual is hypertensive or diabetic, these conditions should be controlled, and persons should have enough rest the night before the donation.

“You should not have done a tattoo within the last year. If you are using illegal drugs, that’s not allowed either,” Ms. Robertson added.

Persons who are unable to donate are encouraged to invite eligible family members and friends to participate.

Ms. Robertson said that blood donors will have a chance to win a 32-inch smart TV, along with other prizes and surprises.

For more information on the Blood Drive, persons may call the BGLC at 876-630-1353 and ask for the Customer

Service Department or the Corporate Communications Department, WhatsApp 867-316-8464 or send an email to info@bglc.gov.jm.