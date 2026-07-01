BGLC Says Introduction of CMS Will Strengthen Transparency and Accountability

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) says the introduction of a Central Monitoring System (CMS) will significantly strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in Jamaica’s gaming machine sector.

The Commission says the automated system forms part of a wider programme of regulatory reforms designed to modernise oversight of gaming machines and align Jamaica with international best practices.

Executive Director of the BGLC, Timar Powell, told JIS News in an interview, that the Commission will issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to identify a qualified provider to deploy and manage the CMS under BGLC’s oversight.

“The procurement process will ensure the system is professionally implemented and managed with strong governance controls, while allowing the Commission to maintain effective oversight of its operation,” he explained.

Mr. Powell said the reforms extend beyond improving regulatory efficiency, noting that they also support Jamaica’s broader economic and governance priorities.

He said the initiative will reinforce transparency, institutional integrity and trust in the country’s regulatory framework, while strengthening Jamaica’s reputation as a jurisdiction committed to international standards.

The Executive Director noted that recent incidents involving suspected stolen gaming equipment further demonstrate the importance of modernising regulation within the sector.

He said a central monitoring system will improve the identification, monitoring and traceability of gaming machines, creating stronger safeguards for licensed operators and the public, while helping to reduce opportunities for illicit activity.

“The transition is not simply about regulation for regulation’s sake. It is about strengthening the integrity, security and credibility of the gaming machine sector in keeping with international best practices,” Mr. Powell said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Powell is encouraging operators who have not yet completed the compliance process to do so without delay.

He said compliant operators will benefit from operating within a legitimate and regulated framework that provides greater certainty, promotes responsible gaming and supports the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Mr. Powell added that the BGLC remains committed to supporting operators throughout the transition by providing the guidance needed to help them meet the required standards.

“Our objective is to build a stronger, more transparent gaming sector that can stand up to both local and international scrutiny,” he said.