BGLC Donates Behavioural Signs to Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) has donated behavioural and values-based signage to Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School.

The donation was made recently and forms part of the BGLC’s ongoing support for schools within neighbouring communities.

It also supports the Ministry of Education’s School-Wide Positive Behaviour Intervention and Support (SWPBIS) programme, which is aimed at addressing and reducing behavioural issues among students, while promoting a positive school culture.

Communication Officer, BGLC, Julene Dixon told JIS News that the donated signage includes the school’s behaviour matrix and behavioural purpose statement, which outline the institution’s expectations for student conduct and reinforce its core values.

“It is our hope that this donation will assist the school in strengthening its behavioural framework while reinforcing values such as respect, honesty and responsibility among students. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the holistic development of Jamaica’s children,” said Ms. Dixon.

At Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School, the values are reflected in the acronym CHIRP – Communication, Honesty, Intelligence, Respect and Punctuality – which serves as the foundation of the school’s behavioural standards and overall ethos.

Teacher at the school, Fatima Alamin, underscored the importance of the signage in reinforcing the institution’s behavioural expectations.

“It is mandatory for the school to have its behaviour matrix and behavioural purpose statement mounted for everyone to see – parents, students, and teachers alike,” said Ms. Alamin.

“The behavioural purpose statement encapsulates what the school is about and serves as a reminder of the expected behaviour. The signs are displayed in conspicuous areas throughout the school for all to see and will help the institution remain compliant with the Ministry’s SWPBIS guidelines,” she continued.

The BGLC is the regulator for Jamaica’s gaming industry. Its mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries.

The Commission grants permits, licences and approvals to persons or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.

It also protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal gambling activities, while encouraging those who participate in gambling to always practise responsible gaming.