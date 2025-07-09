BGLC Accepting Applications for Tertiary Education Grant

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is accepting applications for its Tertiary Education Grant, for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The grant is available to full-time third and fourth-year undergraduates who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.0.

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication at BGLC, Wendy Robertson, told JIS News that the grant is a contribution towards tuition fees and will see 40 students receiving $100,000 each.

“The students will not get the money in their hand. Their enrolment will have to be confirmed by the school at which they are attending. The school will send us an invoice and then the money will be credited to their account,” Ms. Robertson said.

Interested persons have until July 18 to submit their applications via the online portal, which may be accessed by visiting the BGLC’s website at www.bglc.gov.jm.

Ms. Robertson further encouraged students to give themselves adequate time to gather all the required documents before starting the online process, emphasising that once started, applicants cannot pause and resume later.

“Make sure that you have all of the documents that are required before you start the application process online… you’re going to need a certain number of things, don’t procrastinate and wait until the last minute; that is our plea. The application portal is pretty simple and the documents that are required are indicated,” Ms. Robertson explained.

Among the documents to be uploaded with the application are transcript, two references and a certified copy of a national identification (ID) – whether driver’s licence, passport or voter’s ID.

Ms. Robertson also pointed out that as part of the application process, students are required to complete an online assessment that consists of 20 multiple choice questions to be completed within 30 minutes.

The assessment portal will only be accessible to approved applicants on July 28 at 7 a.m. until July 29 at midnight.

The Corporate Affairs and Communication Manager further highlighted that the Tertiary Education Grant is BGLC’s way of not just giving back but providing support to students who are in the tertiary-education system

“Education is an important part in nation-building, and we also want to contribute to that process and one of the ways that we can contribute is to support students,” Ms. Robertson added.

Since the Tertiary Education Grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has disbursed approximately $130 million, supporting nearly 2,000 students.

For further information and assistance, persons may connect with the BGLC via WhatsApp at 876-316-8464, Facebook, Instagram @bglcja and X @bglcjamaica, send an email to info@bglc.gov.jm or call 876-630-1353.