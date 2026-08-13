‘Beyond the Backpack’ Initiative to Support Gov’t’s Universal Education Goals

The newly launched ‘Beyond the Backpack’ initiative will support the Government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to education.

The initiative is the flagship programme of the non-profit organisation, Global Humanity Network Inc., a humanitarian entity dedicated to advancing human development and improving the lives of underserved communities around the world.

A structured three-year student-support programme, Beyond the Backpack aims to remove barriers to learning by providing academic resources, nutritional assistance, mentorship, leadership development, family engagement, and continuous student monitoring.

The inaugural cohort will comprise 10 Grade Four students from Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, Hanover, and Trelawny.

The programme is expected to expand over time, with the long-term goal of reaching students in all 14 parishes across Jamaica.

It was formally launched on Tuesday (August 11) at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, in St. Andrew.

Speaking during the event, State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, underscored the importance of literacy and parental involvement in keeping young people engaged in the education system.

“Schools receive grants including support for student welfare… and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has indicated that where additional needs arise, they should be able to get that support, because poverty should never become a permanent wall between a child and education,” he stated.

Mr. Seiveright said the Ministry has placed a strong emphasis on literacy at the primary level.

“Reading has been deliberately incorporated into the timetable because literacy is the foundation for everything else a child will learn,” he said.

The State Minister noted that data from Jamaica’s 2022 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) showed that 99 per cent of children complete primary school.

“That is an achievement, and we should acknowledge it,” Mr. Seiveright further stated.

Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Humanity Network Inc., Dr. Laxley Stephenson, outlined the range of support that will be provided to students through the ‘Beyond the Backpack’ initiative.

“Each student will receive three years of sustained support with an investment of US$2,000 per year. That represents US$6,000 per student and an initial commitment of US$60,000 for our first cohort. Ten students is only the starting point. Over the next 10 years, our vision is to scale the programme across all 14 parishes and reach 2,500 students,” he said.