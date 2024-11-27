Beware of Fraudulent Ad Offering Free Online Courses

The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) is warning the public about a fraudulent online advertisement claiming to offer free online courses.

The advertisement which has the name of the Executive Director of the TIU as sponsor falsely implies a partnership between the Government of Jamaica and the University of the West Indies to provide these courses.

We strongly urge everyone to avoid clicking on any links associated with this deceptive advertisement, as doing so could expose you to potential identity theft, malware, or other forms of cyber fraud.

For legitimate information about free online training courses available exclusively to public sector employees, please visit the official RUN Project website at https://publicsectortransformation.gov.jm/run-project/.

We also encourage the public to stay informed about internet safety to help avoid malicious content and online scams.

Remain cautious when browsing and do your due diligence like checking the official websites of named entities before engaging with advertisements.