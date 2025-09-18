Beverly Been Crowned 2025 National Senior Spelling Bee Champion

Beverly Been of St. Andrew has been crowned the 2025 National Senior Spelling Bee champion.

She topped the field of contestants during the competition’s staging on Wednesday (September 17) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, walking away with a cash prize of $50,000, a tablet computer and smartphone with credit, gift baskets, and a trophy.

Placing second was Carey Henry of St. Ann, who received a cash prize of $20,000, a smartphone with credit, a gift basket, and a trophy.

Lesma Coote of St. Catherine placed third, receiving a smartphone with credit, a gift basket, and a trophy.

Finalists in the competition emerged as parish champions, with all 14 parishes represented.

Each participant received plaques and prizes, celebrating their achievement and contribution to Senior Citizens’ Month 2025.

The competition, organised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), is open to individuals aged 60 years and older. It forms part of the activities held annually in observance of Senior Citizens’ Month throughout September.

In her remarks at the event, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings, said the competition emphasises and encourages the lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

“On behalf of the NCSC and, by extension, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, we are celebrating lifelong learning. We are celebrating resilience and the indomitable strength and spirit of community [which] has no age limit, and that every stage of life offers opportunities for self-improvement and excellence,” she stated.

Against this background, Mrs. Jennings commended the finalists for stepping forward to participate in the competition.

“As a Ministry, we continue to protect the value of lifelong learning by creating the spaces where the seniors can keep their minds active and their voices heard, and we empower them through opportunities like these, proving once again that age does not define potential,” the Permanent Secretary emphasised.

She said the Ministry continues its efforts to promote an inclusive society with special regard for the needs and contributions of elderly citizens.

“In doing so, we affirm our national commitment to building an inclusive future where every senior citizen is respected, protected, empowered, and connected,” Mrs. Jennings said.

Senior Citizens’ Month is being celebrated this year under the theme ‘Respect, Protect, Empower, Connect’.