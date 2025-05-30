Best of Kingston and St. Andrew Agriculture to Be on Display at Agrofest

The best of agriculture in Kingston and St. Andrew will be on display at the 29th staging of ‘Agrofest’ on Saturday (May 31).

The event, organised by the Kingston and St. Andrew Association of Branch Societies (ABS) of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) will be held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining playfield near Hope Gardens, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Speaking with JIS News, President of the JAS Kingston & St. Andrew ABS, Lawrence Madden, said the event, which is being held in collaboration with the Ministry, will pay tribute to farmers.

“This year, the Ministry of Agriculture is taking time out to say thanks to all the farmers of Jamaica. This show will be a special thank you to the farmers of Kingston and Saint Andrew,” he said.

There will be more than 60 exhibitors, including entities like the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and Jamaica 4-H Clubs that provide support services to farmers.

Various tools used by framers will also be on display.

This year’s Agrofest theme, ‘Grow what we eat, eat what we grow’, is expected to take shape in the form of a farmers’ market and various food displays.

“We’re going to have a talented farmers concert, our farm queen competition, which highlights youth and embraces women in agriculture. The National Network of Rural Women Producers will… be there, as well, to highlight the role and work of all women in agriculture,” Mr. Madden told JIS News.

He said that patrons will also experience a small ruminants display and a domino tournament.

Mr. Madden highlighted the importance of the event in not only showcasing the efforts of the Corporate Area farmers but in bringing the branch societies together.

“Together we grow, make business and advocate on other issues that are impacting the various districts and communities where these farmers are,” he said.