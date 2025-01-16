Benson Ford, St. Andrew to Be Closed for Repairs

Effective, tomorrow, Friday, January 17, 2025, the Benson Ford in St. Andrew will be reduced to single lane traffic and thereafter closed for a period of one week.

The Ford is being closed by the National Works Agency (NWA) in order to correct defects in the concrete slab.

The defects are in relation to the $19.2 million works that were undertaken at the location in June 2024.

The works included the installation of 156 cubic metres of rigid concrete pavement, laying of kerbs and patching with asphaltic concrete.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the Ford will be reduced to single between 10 :00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m on Friday. Effective Saturday, January 18, 2025, the road will be closed, until Friday, January 24.

Mr. Shaw says that defects have emerged in the rigid pavement. The defects are to be corrected as part of the original contract and will therefore not be a cost to the public.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling to Norbrook via Shortwood Road will have to travel on Olivier Road and turn onto Norbrook Road. Motorists travelling to Cherry Gardens and Russel Heights via Shortwood Road will turn right onto Cherry Gardens Drive, then left onto Mark Way or Melwood Avenue and continue to Russel Heights.

Motorists are being advised not to attempt to use the corridor during the period of closure and are being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag-persons.