Beneficiaries of NSHP Should Be Grateful to Taxpayers – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has emphasised that beneficiaries of the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) should be grateful to citizens for their part in the execution of the initiative.

Dr. Holness, who was addressing a handover ceremony for a three-bedroom unit to Claudette Linton, in Inverness, St. Ann, on December 12, said that beneficiaries should express gratitude to taxpayers when they receive their new homes.

Miss Linton was one of three beneficiaries who received homes on the day.

“They don’t have to say thanks to me or the Member of Parliament. We are always [encouraging] them to say thanks to the taxpayers, because this is your money, your GCT [general consumption tax] and income tax put together, and [units] are distributed based on a needs assessment,” the Prime Minister said.

He pointed out that the programme represents a “fulfilment of everyone’s social conscience,” and beneficiaries should take care of the units given to show gratitude to taxpayers.

“Everyone in Jamaica believes that if you live in very poor circumstances, there should be some programme that assists, and this is that programme. [However], if the beneficiary believes that they must get [a unit] and there was no sacrifice made, then they don’t value it, they don’t take care of it. Though they are getting the benefit, they need to take care of it to demonstrate to you who sacrificed, that your sacrifice was not in vain,” Dr. Holness said.

For her part, Miss Linton, who will occupy the unit with her mother, five children and three grandchildren, expressed her gratitude to everyone who played a part in her receiving her new home.

“On behalf of me and my family, I want to say a big thank you to the taxpayers of Jamaica, the Prime Minister and his hardworking and dedicated team for making my dream of owning a home a reality. May God continue to bless you as you continue to serve your country,” she said.