Bellefield Health Centre Dental Clinic Reopened

Residents of Bellefield and surrounding communities are set to benefit from improved oral healthcare services, following the official reopening of the retrofitted and upgraded dental unit at the Bellefield Health Centre in Manchester.

The project, valued at $6.4 million, was funded by donor organisation Grey Orthodontics, and marks a significant boost to healthcare delivery in the parish.

The newly modernised dental clinic is expected to greatly enhance access to quality oral healthcare, particularly for residents who previously faced challenges accessing such services. The facility has been fully redesigned and equipped to provide a more functional and patient-friendly environment.

In his address at the reopening ceremony on April 17, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, underscored the importance of advocacy in advancing public health, particularly oral healthcare.

He praised the commitment of stakeholders involved in the project and called for greater community participation in promoting healthy practices.

“Health requires advocacy. It is one thing to say good oral health is important, but if more people, teachers, community members, politicians, and private practitioners champion the cause, the community will be a better place,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister noted that the reopening of the facility represents a tangible improvement in the well-being of the Bellefield community.

“Bellefield as a community today is better off with the opening of this oral health facility than it was last week. That is what public health is about, making communities better,” he stated.

Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, also welcomed the reopening, describing the upgraded dental unit as a major step forward in expanding accessible healthcare services across the constituency.

She commended the Ministry of Health and Wellness and its regional team for their consistent support and effective collaboration with local representatives.

She further praised the Government’s strategic focus on strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure, noting that investments in community health centres are critical in easing the burden on hospitals.

“Part of the vision is to build and upgrade more health centres so that less serious cases can be treated at the community level, and I have seen this being championed consistently,” she stated.

Ms. Crawford also highlighted the significance of providing affordable dental care, pointing out the high cost often associated with such services.

“Dental care is serious business, and it can be very expensive. When we can offer these services to our constituents, it is a very big deal. This facility will benefit not just Bellefield, but the wider constituency,” she added.

She also urged residents to take pride in the upgraded facility and to help preserve it.

“This is for you. Help us to take care of the facility be respectful and appreciative so that it can continue to serve the community for years to come,” she said.

For her part, Director of Grey Orthodontics, Dr. Susan Grey, explained that her decision to invest in the clinic stemmed from a desire to make a meaningful impact in Jamaica’s public health sector.

She shared that the initiative was inspired during a stakeholder meeting with members of the Jamaican Diaspora, where the concept of adopting a clinic was introduced.

“This wasn’t just about fixing teeth; it was about changing lives. When I first visited the clinic, I saw the challenges, but I also saw the potential. We made the decision to completely rebuild the space, it was redesigned, rewired, and replumbed to create a modern facility that can truly serve the community,” Dr. Grey said.

She noted that the upgraded clinic represents more than infrastructure, describing it as an investment in long-term health outcomes.

She highlighted the importance of early education and prevention, particularly among children, as a means of improving oral health habits and reducing future disease.

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Bellefield Division, Mario Mitchell, welcomed the development, describing it as both timely and critical for the area. He pointed out that the community has a significant population of older residents, making access to healthcare services especially important.

Mr. Mitchell also noted that the Bellefield dental clinic will ease the burden on the Porus Health Centre, which previously served as the primary location for dental services in the area.

The reopening of the Bellefield Health Centre Dental Clinic stands as a testament to the power of public-private partnership and community-driven development, with stakeholders expressing hope that the initiative will inspire similar investments in healthcare facilities across Jamaica.