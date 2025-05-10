Chief Executive Officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Laurette Adams-Thomas, is calling on all Jamaicans to become champions and defenders of children by actively promoting and protecting their rights and well-being.

She was speaking at the national Child Month church service held recently at the Northern Caribbean University’s (NCU) Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Mandeville, Manchester.

Declaring that child protection is a collective responsibility, Mrs. Adams-Thomas said that every citizen – parents, teachers, community leaders, religious figures, and policymakers – has an obligation to safeguard the most vulnerable members of society.

She noted that the theme for Child Month, ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation,’ is a renewed call to action.

“It reminds us that protecting our children must never be passive, it must be active, deliberate and constant,” she stated.

She implored persons to report all known or suspected cases of abuse.

“If you suspect a child is being abused, do not turn away; report it. Call 211, the agency’s 24-hour child abuse reporting line. One call can change a child’s life forever,” she said.

For the month of May, the CPFSA has planned a series of activities designed to uplift, engage, encourage, educate and empower children, especially those in State care.

On Tuesday, May 13, special focus will be placed on empowering boys in State care, at regional boys’ events aimed at building self-confidence, encouraging positive masculinity, and helping boys develop a strong sense of identity.

Pickney Sense, the first-ever child protection television series, will premiere on Television Jamaica (TVJ) on May 15 at 8:30 p.m.

“This forms part of the CPFSA’s public education efforts and is designed to raise awareness about child safety issues in a way that is relatable, informative and engaging for children, guardians and parents,” Mrs. Adams-Thomas said.

Children will step into the shoes of professionals, visualising their future careers on Child Management Day on May 16. The day, which will also be observed as National Children’s Day, will see the CPFSA staff participating in outreach activities organised by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC).

An inter-home sports day will be held on May 22 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Bowl, which will see children from various childcare facilities engaging in friendly competition in track and field, cheerleading, football and netball.

An Ananda Alert webinar is scheduled for International Missing Children’s Day on May 26. The event is geared towards educating parents on how to keep children safe, spot signs that a child may be at risk, and how to respond if a child goes missing.

Regional girls’ day, on May 27, will focus on creating safe spaces for girls to explore sisterhood, mentorship, and self-discovery, affirming their worth and potential. Throughout the month, CPFSA officers will be setting up information booths at various public events across the island.

On May 28, they will participate in the National Day of Prayer at Celebration Church in Portmore, St. Catherine and on May 30, the agency’s staff will support the NCMC’s care package distribution to vulnerable families.