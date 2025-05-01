Beauty and Wellness Entrepreneurs Urged to Tap into the Sectors’ Economic Potential

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellness sectors to take advantage of the industries’ vast economic potential.

Speaking during Tuesday’s (Apil 29) media launch for the Jamaica International Beauty Expo (JIBE) 2025 at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) head office in Kingston, Minister Hill urged the stakeholders to scale up their operations and explore international markets.

Senator Hill, who highlighted the importance of exports and global engagement, underscored the Government’s continued support through programmes such as the Productive Input Relief (PIR), customs duty waivers, and technical assistance from JAMPRO and other agencies.

“We must export. There is no shortage of talent or creativity in Jamaica,” he said, while maintaining that “‘Made in Jamaica’ must mean excellence.”

Meanwhile, Senator Hill called for greater collaboration among local beauty and wellness practitioners, noting that the upcoming Expo provides a valuable platform for networking, promotion, and international business development.

The Jamaica International Beauty Expo 2025, set for June 27 to 29 at the National Arena, will highlight local innovations in the beauty and wellness sectors while attracting global buyers and investors.