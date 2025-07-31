Beautification of Downtown Montego Bay Completed

The St. James Municipal Corporation has completed beautification work in downtown Montego Bay in time for Jamaica’s Emancipation Day (August 1) and Independence Day (August 6) events.

Under the leadership of Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, the beautification efforts included a thorough washing and cleaning of Sam Sharpe Square, fresh decorative installations, and the mounting of national flags.

During a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, held at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional office, Mr. Vernon had noted that these adornments will remain in place throughout the celebration period to create a vibrant atmosphere.

“We want to ensure that we give the best experience for the persons utilising the space,” Mr. Vernon said.

In the meantime, the Mayor urged residents and visitors to fully immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

This year’s Emancipation Day and Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme, ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’.

The St. James Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), has organised several celebratory and civic events throughout the parish to mark these significant national milestones.

Among the events are a gospel sing-off competition during the Emancipation Vigil Ceremony on Emancipation Day; a gospel concert sponsored by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on Sunday, August 3; a Spirit of Independence Awards and Civic Ceremony and Independence concert on August 6.

In the meantime, Director of Planning and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Saint James Municipal Corporation, Trevian Manning, confirmed that proper traffic management plans are in place for the celebration period.

He pointed out that given the anticipated increase in holiday traffic, the Corporation has issued advance notices regarding any necessary road closures or adjustments, to ensure minimal disruption.