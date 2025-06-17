Bats to Feature at New Exhibition by Natural History Museum of Jamaica

Jamaica’s bats will be on display at a new exhibition by the Natural History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ), scheduled to be launched on June 18 at 10:00 a.m., in the Lecture Hall at the Institute of Jamaica, downtown Kingston.

The exhibition, titled ‘Guardians of the Night: Celebrating Jamaica’s Remarkable Bats’, is being hosted in collaboration with Bat Conservation International (BCI) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

The exhibition will open to the public on June 19 and will last for six months at the Natural History Museum of Jamaica, 10-16 East Street, Kingston. For details regarding admission to the launch, persons may call (876)-922-0620.

Zoologist at the NHMJ, Elizabeth Morrison, told JIS News that Jamaica is home to 21 bat species, including five found nowhere else on Earth, and eight others found only in the Caribbean.

“Jamaica holds the highest bat endemism in the region. These mammals play essential roles as pollinators, seed dispersers and insect controllers,” she explained.

Miss Morrison said that the exhibition is more than a showcase but also “a call to action”.

“It’s about changing how people see bats, from fear to fascination and recognising their vital role in keeping Jamaica’s natural environment alive and thriving,” she added.

At the exhibition, visitors will learn how bats contribute to forest regeneration, natural pest control and sustainable agriculture.

The display also aims to spark dialogue around balancing development and environmental protection, particularly in areas with sensitive cave habitats.

The exhibition is a continuation of ongoing conservation efforts by the BCI and NEPA, which began in 2018 to protect two endangered bat species in Jamaica.

The programme has made significant strides in safeguarding the species through habitat restoration and community engagement.