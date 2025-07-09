Bathrooms at Constant Spring Arcade Renovated

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has completed renovations on bathrooms at the Constant Spring Arcade.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, said the improvements will provide a cleaner and more comfortable environment for vendors and shoppers.

“This was a long-overdue project aimed at making the space more comfortable and hygienic for vendors and shoppers alike,” he said, noting that the upgrades include plumbing repairs, new fixtures, tiling, painting, and other essential improvements to bring the facilities up to standard.

The Mayor was addressing the monthly meeting of the KSAMC held at the council chambers, downtown Kingston, on Tuesday (July 8).

He said that work is under way to improve other bathroom facility at the arcade, which was closed for repairs.

He urged vendors and shoppers to play their part in keeping the restrooms clean and properly maintained.

“It is important that we work together to preserve these facilities to ensure that they remain in good condition for the benefit of everyone,” he said.