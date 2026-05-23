Barry and Lloyd Cemetery is St. Catherine Parish Project

Residents of St. Catherine are being urged to support the Labour Day Parish Project, which will focus on upgrading the Barry and Lloyd Cemetery in Kitson Town.

Labour Day 2026 is being observed on Monday, May 25 under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose; In All Things, Jamaica Wins’.

Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said that the cemetery, which was once part of a former land settlement and later handed over to the Corporation, will benefit from several improvements, beginning with the construction of sanitary facilities.

“We are now going to do some work there, putting in proper sanitary convenience, and over time have the place fenced,” the Mayor said, during the recent monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation in Spanish Town.

The workday will begin with a ground-breaking ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

The Mayor said that while activities will begin on Labour Day, the project will continue beyond the national day of observance, noting that the sanitary convenience is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The Mayor said that Labour Day has long been rooted in volunteerism and community spirit, with Jamaicans joining hands since 1972 to improve their surroundings through various forms of community work.

Across the island, communities, civic groups, schools, and organisations are expected to undertake projects aimed at environmental cleanliness, beautification, and the improvement of public spaces.

President of the Kitson Town Community Development Committee (CDC), Devon Thompson, welcomed the selection of the community for the parish project, and encouraged residents to lend their support.

Mr. Thompson said the construction of bathroom facilities at the cemetery would greatly benefit persons visiting loved ones buried there.