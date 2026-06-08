Bamboo Community Health Centre Reopens After $68M Upgrade

Residents of Bamboo, St. Ann, and surrounding communities now have access to enhanced primary healthcare services, following the official reopening and handover of the upgraded Bamboo Community Health Centre on June 5.

The facility was rehabilitated at a cost of $68.1 million through a partnership between the National Health Fund (NHF), which contributed a grant of $59.6 million to the project, and the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).

The upgrades included construction of a car park, expansion and rehabilitation of existing buildings to accommodate additional services, and procurement of new furniture and fixtures. The facility is also slated to receive a standby generator.

Residents will now be able to access a wide range of services, including oral health assessments, family healthcare, antenatal and postnatal clinics, curative care, nutrition services, child health clinics, and home visit programmes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, noted that the upgraded facility reflects the Government’s commitment to modernising community health centres and expanding access to quality healthcare.

“What the Bamboo Health Centre is demonstrating… is that this is the new look of all health centres across Jamaica,” he said.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that the health centre was redesigned in line with Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and Ministry standards, to strengthen resilience and create a more comfortable environment for both staff and patients.

“We are now building our facilities as smart facilities. This means ensuring they can withstand wind, rain, heat, and natural events such as hurricanes and storms. Rainwater can be harvested and stored, and if power is lost, a generator is available. As a result, both staff and patients will experience greater comfort than before,” he added, emphasising that the new facility also provides enhanced privacy for patients.

Meanwhile, Regional Director of NERHA, Fabia Lamm, said the upgraded facility will help deliver better health outcomes and promote preventative care at the community level.

“This project reflects NERHA’s continued commitment to strengthening community-level healthcare services and promoting preventative health practices that will inspire healthy lifestyles,” she said.

Institutional Benefits Manager at the NHF, Collie Smith, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting regional health authorities and infrastructure projects.

“When it comes on to supporting infrastructure works for primary care and even secondary care, the NHF is a lifelong partner. We will be around to support the regional health authorities in this endeavour,” he said, adding that the NHF has backed more than 31 projects valued $3.6 billion, which are currently being implemented.

Resident of Bamboo, St. Ann, Bishop Betram Tomlinson, highlighted the improvements he was most pleased with.

“I recall coming here to the health centre, even taking my mother-in-law and my children… and there were times when it rained [and] it was like a pool of mud and water you would have to skip over to get inside. Now we have a well-asphalted parking lot, marked-out, which is very good,” he said.

Bishop Tomlinson expressed gratitude for the reopening of the facility, remarking, “Compared to the previous one, this is not simply refurbished; this is a new facility.”