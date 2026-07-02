Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that Jamaica’s aviation sector continues to recover steadily from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, with the country’s airports expected to return to long-term growth as tourism infrastructure rebounds.

Addressing the Sangster International Airport (SIA) Forum, held virtually on Wednesday (July 1), Mr. Vaz noted that the reopening of hotels, attractions and supporting infrastructure across the tourism belt has contributed significantly to the sector’s recovery.

“I’m pleased to report that recovery efforts undertaken by the Government, MBJ Airports Limited (operators of Sangster International Airport), tourism stakeholders, and the wider airport community have yielded positive results,” he said.

“The reopening of hotels, attractions, and supporting infrastructure throughout the tourism belt has progressed steadily. Likewise, Jamaica’s aviation sector continues to demonstrate resilience that has become one of its defining characteristics,” the Minister added.

He further noted that although passenger traffic at SIA remains below earlier forecasts, the outlook remains positive.

Mr. Vaz also indicated that aviation traffic nationally is projected to continue recovering, reaching approximately 6.1 million passengers in 2026, increasing to 7 million in 2027 and approximately 7.6 million in 2028.

“These projections reflect confidence in Jamaica’s tourism product, our airlift strategy, and the continued attractiveness of Jamaica as a premier destination,” he noted.

Mr. Vaz maintained that Jamaica’s airports will continue to play a central role in supporting the country’s economic development.

“We have demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. We continue to invest significantly in our airport infrastructure. We are planning strategically for future growth, and we remain committed to ensuring that our airports continue to serve as powerful engines of economic development and national progress,” the Minister outlined.