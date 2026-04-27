Autism Webinar on April 29

The Sam Sharpe Diagnostic and Early Intervention Centre is to host a webinar on Wednesday, April 29, aimed at equipping parents with strategies to manage autistic behaviours in children.

Intermediate Behaviour Trainer, Lori-Ann Bingham, will lead discussions on behaviour management, while resident Clinical Psychologist, Kyle Schloss, will present on high-functioning autism.

The theme being observed is ‘Cracking the Code: Managing Atypical Behaviours in Autism’.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder, is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by challenges with social interaction, communication, and the presence of repetitive behaviours or restricted interests.

It exists on a spectrum, meaning symptoms, and their severity can vary widely among individuals.

In an interview with JIS News, Acting Manager at the centre, Joshcia Lawrence-Brown, said the webinar seeks to address ongoing concerns surrounding behavioural management and provide intervention support.

“So, although this is a virtual event and it’s not enrolment in behaviour therapy, we want to address the areas that matter the most,” she noted.

“The cry of parents and of some educators is that while they are willing to work with the child, they require someone to handle the behaviour, so then they can transition from managing behaviours to teaching and learning for academic staff,” Mrs. Lawrence- Brown added.

She added that the webinar will equip parents to differentiate between autistic behaviours and general misbehaviour and provide appropriate responses.

In the meantime, Mrs. Lawrence-Brown encouraged parents to develop regular routines that will give them an opportunity to identify speech challenges.

One significant routine adjustment suggested is the reduction of screen time for children, which increases communication between a parent and child.

“We want to prioritise things that will allow us to be communicating with a child,” she said.

These routines will help parents to identify symptoms early and seek assessment and treatment if necessary.

The Sam Sharpe Diagnostics and Early Intervention Centre provides assessments, with plans under way to expand services to include behavioural and speech therapy.

Flyer for Autism Webinar to be held on April 29