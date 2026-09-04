Autism Intervention Classroom Opens at Mico Care Centre

An autism intervention classroom, equipped with interactive learning resources, was officially handed over to The Mico Child Assessment and Research in Education (CARE) Centre in Kingston on Tuesday (Sept.1).

The facility, which will benefit hundreds of children, parents and special education professionals, was established by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

It is part of a $24-million project, which included the rehabilitation of a special education classroom in St. Ann and the participation of special education professionals in study tours in Missouri and Illinois in the United States.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the intervention directly targets students and several staff members who use the facility for its autism programme and other assessment and educational services.

She noted that for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other special educational needs, the learning environment matters.

“So, when we rehabilitate and equip a facility such as this one, we are strengthening a critical part of the support system around our children and their families,” she said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of early intervention for children with special needs.

“We have started in the Ministry of Education to do an age-four diagnostic test, where we’re identifying from early. The earlier the interventions are done, is the better the outcomes,” she said.

JSIF Deputy Managing Director, Finance Division, Orville Hill, explained that beyond financial investment, the establishment of the autism intervention classroom is about strengthening the systems, environments, knowledge and partnership required to better support children with special educational needs and the families and professionals who work alongside them.

“This sub-project directly benefits 272 persons, including 151 parents, encouraged through the Ministry of Labour Early Stimulation Programme; 65 students from The Mico CARE Centre; and 56 special education professionals, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information,” he detailed.

Mr. Hill added that these improvements are intended to strengthen the Centre’s overall functionality by providing a better physical learning environment, greater access to technology and improved support for both student engagement and teaching.

In his remarks, President of The Mico University College, Dr. Asburn Pinnock, shared that more than 800 children are assessed at the Centre annually.

“Approximately 160 to 200 present with symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorder. These numbers highlight the growing demand for specialised diagnostic, therapeutic and educational services for children with ASD,” he said.

In expressing gratitude to JSIF, Dr. Pinnock said the learning resources include the Centre’s first smart board.

“This investment will help to create an environment that is more responsive to the learning and sensory needs of children with ASD,” he said.