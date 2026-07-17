Authorities Urge Citizens to Take Action Against Domestic Violence

Jamaicans who experience or witness domestic violence are being encouraged to access available support services to seek assistance, report incidents, and obtain information that highlights the seriousness of the issue.

The call comes from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), through its Domestic Violence Intervention (DVI) Unit and the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) as national efforts to address and reduce domestic violence continue across the island.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Wednesday (July 15), Sub-Officer in charge of the DVI Unit, Detective Sergeant Damion Hammond, referenced a recent statement by Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, who underscored that domestic violence remains a significant and pervasive challenge in society, while reaffirming the JCF’s commitment to addressing the issue.

“The JCF stands ready to… support those victims and survivors of gender-based violence. In our recent Force Order, as our Commissioner highlighted, domestic violence is showing up in a huge way and he has commended the DVI Centres for the work that we have been doing,” Sergeant Hammond said.

“We want to continue to reduce our crime statistics, particularly murders, and if we’re not careful, domestic violence will push that up. So we are doubling our efforts to continue to give the kind of service and response to the citizens when it comes to domestic violence,” he added

Police officers stationed across the island have received training to effectively respond to domestic violence cases, with additional support available through the DVI Centres.

“If there’s a particular circumstance that they may feel they don’t have all the tools at that time to handle, there is a sub-officer… a Corporal or a Sergeant… who’s there to keep that buffer, as well as our DVI Centres. Ten of them are mostly on the compound of police stations,” Sergeant Hammond said.

Reports can be made through any police station or directly to a DVI Centre, where available, providing victims and witnesses with an additional level of privacy and discretion.

“We want to assure and reassure the public that we are here to give you the support with our partner agencies. We encourage you not to see it as somebody’s private business… but to play your part, a civic role,” Sergeant Hammond said.

He further encouraged persons to contact the police even if they are not ready to make a formal report.

“If we remain silent, that is how domestic violence thrives… so we encourage you to come talk to us,” he added.

For his part, Director of Male Empowerment at the BGA, Nashan Miller, urged Jamaicans to “speak up and speak out” against domestic violence, emphasising the need to reject abuse in all its forms.

“There’s no excuse for abuse. I know we have this [rejection] of the ‘informer’ culture but the truth of the matter is that, if you allow it to happen today, it might be at your doorsteps tomorrow,” he cautioned.

“We’re not saying to allow everybody to know that you’re the one that is passing on the information. But there are multiple channels [and] ways that you can report cases and report matters, [even] if it’s not for yourself,” the Director added.

Mr. Miller emphasised that addressing domestic violence requires a collective response, stressing that it is a serious issue that should never be dismissed, normalised, or overlooked.

“We cannot do this alone… we have to do it together. We have to unite and get in the spirit of community [by] helping each other [to] prevent things of this nature. The conversations are here. More persons are talking about it… and we want everybody to be at the table to have an input,” he said.

Women can access support through the BGA by calling its helplines at 876-553-0372 or 876-236-1713, while men are encouraged to seek assistance through the dedicated helpline at 876-553-0387.

General calls can be made to the police by calling 119.