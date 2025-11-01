Authorities Report Significant Progress in Clearing Major Roadways Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Significant progress has been made by the authorities in clearing major roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a special media briefing at Jamaica House on Friday (October 31).

Mr. McKenzie said, based on information received from Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, efforts are underway to restore free vehicular access to many of the country’s major roadways.

“The travel from Kingston to Lucea, Hanover, is accessible via the Class A road, following the movement of emergency supplies and personnel. The main southern route from Santa Cruz to Black River has been cleared, and access for vehicular traffic is also available through Holland Bamboo,” Minister McKenzie stated.

He noted that the Holland Bamboo main road has been reopened to single-lane traffic following a coordinated effort by the National Works Agency (NWA), the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and other support teams.

“Minister Morgan advised me that efforts are being made… to ensure that we can access Westmoreland going through Black River, and that work is being done, because we want to take a team into White House in Westmoreland to start to provide some relief supplies,” Minister McKenzie added.

Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Hanover, Trelawny, and St. James are the six most severely impacted parishes, having experienced moderate to extensive damage from flooding, landslides, and other effects associated with Hurricane Melissa