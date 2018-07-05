Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte. Story Highlights Mr. Speaker, I am grateful for another opportunity to address this Honourable House, in the Sectoral Debates.

. I give thanks, firstly, to the Almighty, who has begun this work in me. I believe, with all my heart that He will faithfully bring it to completion. God has also blessed me with a loving, supportive family for which I am eternally grateful. My husband continues to provide good guidance.





Mr. Speaker, I am grateful for another opportunity to address this Honourable House, in the Sectoral Debates.

. I give thanks, firstly, to the Almighty, who has begun this work in me. I believe, with all my heart that He will faithfully bring it to completion. God has also blessed me with a loving, supportive family for which I am eternally grateful. My husband continues to provide good guidance.

. I also want to say thank you to:

• My St. James West Central Constituency Team. I do not take for granted the votes of confidence that have brought me here. Representing my constituents ably remains my primary focus and top priority. It has been a truly humbling and eye-opening experience understanding what comes with the role of elected representative.

• The Prime Minister, for entrusting me with the job of principal legal adviser to the Government that he leads and in particular for respecting what comes with the position. I am also grateful for the support of my colleague and friend, the Hon. Delroy Chuck, Minister of Justice. It is truly a delight to serve alongside him.

• The hardworking team at the Attorney General’s Chambers including the Solicitor General and her deputies with whom I work very closely and especially my Secretary, Personal Assistant and Close Protection Officers (CPOs).

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE