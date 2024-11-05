Assessments Underway in St. Thomas

The St. Thomas Municipal Corporation says assessments are underway across the parish to ascertain the extent of the impact of Tropical Storm Rafael, which passed near Jamaica on Tuesday (November 5).

Chief Engineering Officer, Odel Felix, told JIS News that landslides were reported in remote areas of Cedar Valley, Trinity Ville and Bath.

He said a Municipal Corporation team is heading to Hordley Crossing, which is “normally the trouble spot with floods.”

Mr. Felix informed that the main thoroughfares throughout the parish appear to be unaffected by the weather system so far, and there have been no reports of power outages.

Additionally, there were no evacuations.

Tropical Storm Rafael has been affecting Jamaica since Monday (November 4).

In its latest bulletin, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica advised that the system is moving away from the island’s west coast, and that the tropical storm warning was discontinued as at 12:00 noon.

A flash flood warning is now in effect for southern parishes and a flash flood watch for the rest of the country until 5:00 p.m. today.