Aspiring Film-Makers Urged to Focus on Preparation and Research

Local content creators looking to break into the film industry are being encouraged to dedicate themselves to thorough preparation and research.

Film Commissioner at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jackie Jackson, gave the advice while participating in a panel discussion during the recent staging of the Black River Film Festival held at Cloggy’s on the Beach in the St. Elizabeth capital.

She pointed out that success in the competitive global film industry demands hard work and preparation, including networking, and leveraging available technology tools.

“Take the time to do the research about who our potential audience is. Artificial intelligence (AI) is there and it can help you to create your projects… use YouTube to gain knowledge,” she said.

“When you go to these events (film festivals), you have many opportunities to talk to us and have those conversations if you are unsure of the direction. So, just collaborate with those who know how to do it and do the work and do the research,” she encouraged.

Ms. Jackson further advised creators to spend time to refine their work rather than rushing to present substandard material.

She said they should also ensure that they develop solid financial plans that clearly outline their current position as well as strategies for securing funding.

The Film Commissioner highlighted the broader vision of growing Jamaica’s film industry through international partnerships.

She indicated that JAMPRO has been working to foster relationships with stakeholders in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK) with particular focus on storytelling and black representation in media.

Ms. Jackson noted the success of the Jamaica-UK co-production treaty and acknowledged the ongoing work in accessing funding for high-value content projects.

The treaty allows for joint film, television and animation productions between the countries, with benefits such as access to funding, incentives, and easier cross-border movement of production equipment and personnel.

Founder of the Black River Film Festival, Dr. Ava Brown, in her address, said the second staging of the festival was a success, attracting representatives from France, Ghana, Sweden, Scotland, the United States (US), Canada and Africa.

Among those in attendance were Director of Programming for African Fiction Channels, Cedric Pierre Louis; Netflix producer, Samad Davis; Executive Producer from Atlanta, Dolapo Erinkitola; and Jamaican-Canadian film producer, Dian De La Haye.

Dr. Ava Brown also noted the international press coverage for Jamaica coming out of the event, including features in The Guardian newspaper in England and Upscale Magazine in the US.

“The feedback over the two-day event has been phenomenal, and I want everybody to understand that we’re an industry-focused festival looking at how to bring Jamaica forward in the film industry,” she said.

Dr. Brown cited the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Culture, Health, Arts, Science, and Education (CHASE) Fund as key supporters in making the festival possible.

“Next year, based on the exposure we get from this, should be bigger and better,” she said.

Public Relations and Communications Manager at the JTB, Fiona Fennel, for her part, said the agency sees the festival as a “powerful niche experience” that aligns with growing visitor interest in Jamaican arts, content development, and film.

She expressed optimism about the festival’s potential to grow into a globally recognised event like the Cannes Film Festival in France.

“I mean, I sat on the beach in Black River watching a movie. It doesn’t get any better than that!” Ms. Fennel said.