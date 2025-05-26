Ashoka Road Renamed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive

Ashoka Road in Waterhouse, Kingston, where Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was born and raised, has been officially renamed in her honour.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive was unveiled during a ceremony organised by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Sunday (May 25).

The official renaming of Ashoka Road follows the KSAMC’s approval of a resolution brought by Councillor for the Waterhouse Division, Byron Clarke, last October.

The honour is in recognition of Mrs. Fraser-Pryce’s achievements in track and field and her unwavering dedication and contribution to Waterhouse and the wider Jamaica.

One of the greatest sprinters of all time, Mrs. Fraser-Pryce is a 10-time World Champion and has secured eight Olympic medals.

She is also the only sprinter, male or female, to win five world titles (2009, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2022) in the 100-metre event.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, noted that the renaming of the road will serve as an inspiration for youngsters.

“This road, this Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive, is not just for her. It’s for every child in this community who walks to school with a big dream. It’s for every teenager who wonders if anyone will ever call their name with respect. It’s for every young man and every young woman who needs to know that where they are from doesn’t place limits on where they can go,” he said.

“Every time a child sees this sign, every time someone passes by it should spark something inside them. It should remind them that their circumstance does not define them. Their mindset, their work ethic [and] their passion…, that’s what matters most,” he added.

Mayor Swaby’s remarks were echoed by Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton, who noted that the honour bestowed on Mrs. Fraser-Pryce is richly deserved.

“When one among us has accomplished what Shelly-Ann has accomplished, it is only fitting that we recognise it,” he said.

He noted that the people of Waterhouse and Jamaica are proud of her accomplishments.

“You have lifted up Waterhouse and the people of Jamaica and, indeed, the entire Caribbean and in so doing the least we can do is to honour you in the ways that we are today,” Mr. Hylton said.

Meanwhile, the 10-time World Champion expressed gratitude for the honour, while noting that the moment was not just for her but also the community.

“Standing on this road is such a testament to hard work, to community, to family, and just empowerment. This is the path that I took daily, year after year, and it’s a journey and a path that the kids on this street will take as well. And they will know that they are also destined for greatness, and greatness can come from Ashoka Road,” Mrs. Fraser-Pryce said.

Reflecting on her journey, the athlete highlighted that the residents of Ashoka Road played a key role in her success.

“This is where I was famous first. This [community] nurtured me. This is where I got encouragement. It didn’t matter what happened at Champs. When I went to Champs, when I came home, they were celebrating me,” she shared, while encouraging them to show that same support to other youngsters.