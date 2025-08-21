Artistes Receive Health Cards

A new chapter of protection and support has opened for Jamaica’s creative community, as the first set of entertainers and creatives have received their health insurance cards under the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP).

The initiative, introduced through a partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Guardian Life Limited, provides health coverage for practitioners who are often outside the traditional employment structure.

Among the first recipients are David McDermott (Kukudoo), Shawn Ferguson, Billy Wilmot, George Nooks, Dr. Amina Blackwood, Michelle Graham, Carlton Scarlet, Bunny Rose, Oniel Donegal, Christopher Smith, and Anthony Cameron.

Speaking at the contract signing for Group Health Insurance for the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan on August 19 at the Ministry’s Office, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the programme is a milestone achievement.

“We’re going to be signing the contract, and without signing that contract we wouldn’t have a product and we wouldn’t have an insurance plan. We signed a contract earlier which covered life and personal accident, but I felt it was incomplete and that we needed to cover health,” the Minister noted.

“So, today some of you are going to get your health cards… you can just go to the doctor, swipe your card, and that’s major. This insurance plan is called the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), and it covers loss of limb, maternity, doctor visits, hospitalisation, and even overseas care, so you are well covered,” she explained.

Ms. Grange described the plan as a “game changer”, noting that “no small island developing state or developing countries have instituted a similar programme… . Jamaica is the first CARICOM country to introduce such a programme”.

She said the plan provides comprehensive coverage, including hospitalisation, surgery, diagnostic services, prescription drugs, maternity, dental care and visits to the doctor.

The Minister also highlighted support systems for those outside the main coverage limits. “The insurance covers up to a certain age, but there are benefits in the system for persons who have passed that age, so we have the Ministry of Labour and Social Security here, because there is a pension plan and you can benefit from that plan,” she noted.

“We have the National Health Fund where you can get support… the Fund has a list for chronic diseases that they provide a subsidy, so when you go to the pharmacy, they pay a portion of what that prescription would cost you,” she explained.

She noted that the Ministry’s e-Registry is central to accessing the benefit, with 4,552 individuals and 484 creative businesses already enrolled.

“Let me make it clear. The insurance plan is to cover all members of the e-Registry,” she said.

For his part, Group President of Life, Health and Pension at Guardian Life, Eric Hosin, said the event was about providing security for those who strengthen Jamaica’s cultural identity.

“Today’s event is more than a formality, it’s a tangible commitment to an idea that has been long in the making that those who give us so much through their talent, creativity and cultural contributions should also have peace of mind and protection in the event of life’s twists and turns, through access to quality, affordable healthcare,” he said.

Mr. Hosin noted that since November 2024, 3,715 creatives have already been covered for group life and personal accident insurance, and that 106 practitioners are now receiving their health cards under JECIP.

The initiative adds a new layer of protection for entertainers and creatives, complementing the life and personal accident insurance already in place.