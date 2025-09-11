Artisan Village in Falmouth Expected to Host Regular Events

The Artisan Village in Falmouth, Trelawny, is proving to be a natural draw for locals and visitors, with regular events expected to become an integral part of the facility’s calendar.

This is the assessment of Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, following the recent Falmouth Artisan Village Food Festival, which drew scores of attendees and positive feedback from participants and observers.

“The evidence is there that the Food Festival can be an annual event, and with the possibility of adding several more to the calendar,” Dr. Wallace told JIS News in an interview.

He emphasised that the facility is a natural draw for both locals and visitors, and that the TEF and partner agencies must maximizes its potential.

Dr. Wallace recalled a time when visitors complained about a lack of activities in Falmouth, a perception that has shifted since the Artisan Village opened last year.

“For both cruise-ship and stopover visitors, there’s something to do at this facility. Whether it’s food, entertainment, craft, or souvenir items, this is the place to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Falmouth’s Mayor, Councillor Colin Gager, said the Artisan Village is a key value-added component of the town’s tourism offerings and a strong entertainment spot for residents.

“Our locals love it, and our visitors have only nice things to say. This can only get better with time, and we are all very proud and excited,” he said.

The Artisan Village was established to showcase Jamaica’s rich craft traditions, stimulate local enterprise, and create a vibrant space where visitors can engage in the full spectrum of Jamaica’s cultural and culinary arts. ill

The venture aims to support artisan livelihoods by providing a centralised location for crafts, souvenirs, and experiences that reflect Jamaica’s creative heritage.

In addition to crafts and shopping, the Village offers live entertainment, interactive demonstrations, and curated culinary experiences that highlight the country’s diverse regional flavours.

Director of the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation/Craft Development, Carol Rose Brown, underscored the Village’s strategic value.

“The Artisan Village is a flagship initiative that aligns with Jamaica’s broader tourism development goals – promoting craft, culture, and culinary arts while creating sustainable opportunities for micro and small businesses,” she said.

Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC), Joy Roberts, also expressed optimism about the Village’s trajectory.

“We see this as a living laboratory for Jamaica’s tourism product. With ongoing coordination across the tourism ecosystem, including craftspeople, hoteliers, and tour operators, the Village can host more events, attract more visitors, and extend the destination’s rhythm beyond peak seasons,” she said.

As Falmouth positions itself as a leading cultural and recreational hub, officials acknowledge that continued investment, careful programming, and enhanced marketing will be essential to sustaining the momentum.

“The Artisan Village’s future looks bright as we envision a calendar filled with culinary festivals, craft markets, live performances, and hands-on workshops designed to preserve Jamaica’s craftsmanship, while offering memorable experiences for every visitor,” Dr. Wallace said.