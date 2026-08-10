Artisan Village Food Festival Expanding Opportunities for Local Creatives

The annual Artisan Village Food Festival in Falmouth, Trelawny, is creating greater opportunities for local artisans and culinary professionals to showcase their products and services while benefiting from Jamaica’s thriving tourism industry.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the initiative is part of efforts to increase the participation of Jamaicans in the tourism value chain and expand their earning opportunities within the sector.

Speaking during this year’s staging of the Festival on August 6, he noted that the wide range of products on display showcased the depth of creativity and talent that exists across Jamaica, “and how we are, in fact, preparing ourselves for our future.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett said the Artisan Village was established to provide local creatives with a dedicated platform to produce, showcase, and market authentic Jamaican products to visitors, “and create a conversation point for their friends and families.”

In his remarks, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, said the Festival continues to grow, providing a valuable platform for showcasing some of Jamaica’s finest culinary talent, adding “this is an exciting activity that we do every Independence [Day]… right here in Falmouth.”

“We bring [together] all the outstanding culinarians. Wherever they are across Jamaica, we find them and we bring them here to this one location at the Artisan Village, where they showcase and present all of their culinary delights for Jamaicans to enjoy,” he added, pointing out that the event attracts more than 2,000 patrons annually.

Meanwhile, he is encouraging Jamaicans and visitors alike to experience the Artisan Village, noting that the facility offers a vibrant showcase of Jamaican art, craft, and gastronomy.