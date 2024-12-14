Art Of Living Foundation And Amber Group Provide US$5 Million In Humanitarian Aid

The Art of Living Foundation Jamaica and the Amber Group are providing US$5 million to advance critical initiatives in education, rural development and prisoner rehabilitation across the country.

The letter of intent for the assistance was presented to Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness following a meeting with internationally revered spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peace ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Jamaica House on Friday (December 13).

The letter was presented to Dr. Holness by Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Amber Group, and Special Investment Envoy for Technology, Ambassador Dushyant Savadia, who is an international teacher with the Art of Living Foundation.

The foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded in 1981 by Mr. Shankar and has centres in 180 countries.

Dr. Holness said the contribution will provide real and lasting benefits to many Jamaicans in need.

He noted that through the Art of Living Foundation, Mr. Shankar has championed personal and social transformation, focusing on mental wellness, stress management and community upliftment.

In Jamaica, the Foundation has supported over 3000 inmates through its prisoner rehabilitation programmes, and has worked extensively in inner city communities, schools, youth and corporate entities, promoting emotional resilience and positive attitudes, Dr. Holness said.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Shankar spoke about the importance of building the emotional resilience of the population as part of efforts to increase the country’s happiness index.

The Prime Minister also recognised Ambassador Savadia for his contribution to Jamaica, noting that his support goes far beyond humanitarian outreach.

“The Amber HEART Academy, which is a partnership between the Amber Group and the HEART NSTA/Trust has so far trained over 500 young Jamaicans in coding and digital skills while providing critical life tools, such as emotional intelligence and conflict resolution through the art of living workshops. The holistic approach is helping to build a digitally empowered and again emotionally resilient generation,” he noted.

Ambassador Savadia, in his remarks, said the humanitarian aid will provide support to those in need.

He hailed Mr. Shankar for promoting the message of harmony, compassion, and the power of inner peace throughout the world.

“His revolutionary breathing techniques and teachings have empowered countless individuals to manage stress, overcome challenges, and lead lives of greater joy and fulfilment.

“Sri Sri’s contribution extend far beyond personal transformation. Through initiatives in education, conflict resolution, and disaster relief, his efforts have brought solace and healing to regions torn by war, natural calamities and social strife,” Ambassador Savadia said.