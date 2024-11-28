Area 5 Police Trained in Supervisory Management

Thirty-one members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Area 5 Division have benefited from training in Supervisory Management.

The course, conducted by the HEART/NSTA Trust, also covered public speaking and human resources management.

Delivering the keynote address at the closing ceremony held recently at the Greater Portmore Police Station in St. Catherine, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Clifford Chambers, urged the policemen and women to put into practice what they have learned.

“As you move forward with your newly acquired skills and knowledge, I implore you to be that agent of change and advance our mantra of ‘a force for good’,” he said.

“Exemplify in your personal conduct that which you expect and demand from your subordinates,” he noted further.

Underscoring that the training will bring “brighter days” for the participants, ACP Chambers said the JCF will benefit and the wider community will receive improved services.

Meanwhile, he said the JCF is using its recent ISO 90001 certification as a “transformative tool”.

He noted that the focus is on improving service delivery to citizens and to ensure that the organisation “evolves into a more efficient, technologically advanced and community-centric,” entity, with members equipped with the tools and training required to service with distinction.

Corporal Jayann Raymond, who benefited from the Supervisory Management training, said the participants have been empowered to operate more effectively.

“Through the various practical tools, we have been equipped to devise strategies to manage performance, people and processes so that we can contribute to the overall success of our organisation,” she said.

Area 5 entails 39 stations covering the divisions of St. Andrew North, St. Catherine North, St. Catherine South, and St. Thomas