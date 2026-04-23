April 24 Is National School Moves Day

National School Moves Day will be observed across the island on Friday (April 24), under the theme Every School Moving: Move Your Way, Every Day’.

Schools are being asked to mobilise students, teachers and parents to prioritise physical activity for at least 60 minutes during the school day.

National School Moves Day is a key component of the Jamaica Moves in Schools Programme, which aims to tackle physical inactivity among children and adolescents while promoting lifelong healthy habits.

This year, organisers are employing a decentralised, school-led approach, allowing institutions to design activities that reflect their unique culture and community partnerships.

National Physical Activity Specialist in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Travene Morrison, told JIS News that the initiative extends beyond students to include the wider school community.

“The focus is on getting schools moving…; we’re talking about the children, the parents, and the teachers,” he said, noting that while youth remain central, the involvement of surrounding support systems is crucial.

Mr. Morrison pointed out that the increasing rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among young people have made physical activity a public health priority.

He noted that inactivity is compounded by modern lifestyle habits that limit natural movement.

“We have more and more things keeping our children sedentary, so we’re trying to introduce more movement where they are, which is in the school for the majority of the day,” he said.

Beyond physical health, the initiative also highlights the academic benefits of regular movement.

Mr. Morrison explained that increased blood circulation supports brain function, improving focus, memory retention, mood and energy levels. He noted, however, that sustained daily activity, not just one day of exercise, is essential for long-term outcomes.

Schools are being encouraged to integrate structured activity into their daily schedules, including three five-minute movement breaks and at least one hour of physical activity outside of Physical Education classes.

Organisers hope these measures will become embedded in school culture and contribute to lasting behavioural change among students.

Unlike previous years, there will be no single central event. Instead, schools across the island will host their own activities, ranging from mass workouts and community walks to staggered class-based exercise sessions. This flexible format aligns with the theme by allowing each institution to “move their way” while fostering creativity and inclusivity.

Mr. Morrison shared that 98 schools have entered a proposal-writing competition outlining their plans for the National School Moves Day.

Organisers intend to highlight these efforts and showcase schools that demonstrate innovative approaches, with the goal of expanding participation in future years.

Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Elton Johnson, underscored the importance of the initiative within the broader Jamaica Moves in Schools Programme.

He said the collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Education reflects a shared commitment to student well-being, noting that “if you don’t have a healthy mind in a healthy body, then learning will be difficult”.