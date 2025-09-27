Applications Now Open For TPDCO’s ‘craft With A Difference’ Showcase

Artisans interested in showcasing and selling their products at the Tourism Product Development Company’s (TPDCo) upcoming ‘Craft with a Difference’ event are encouraged to register by October 24.

The 2025 staging takes place on November 22 at Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios, St. Ann. To register, please email craftextravaganza@tpdco.org.

TPDCo Product Quality Manager in Ocho Rios, Kameel Bryan-Russell, told JIS News that interested persons should apply early, as applications will be processed on a “first-come, first-served basis”, with emphasis placed on product quality and cultural relevance.

“Once they send an e-mail to register, then there will be a response. They will be asked to either send pictures of the products that they have created or we would encourage them to come in, meet with one of our craft officers who could interview them, look at the items that they have to showcase and then make a determination if they are in line with the type of [products] that we would want to see displayed at the event,” she said.

Once selected, successful applicants will be provided with details regarding payment procedures and booth allocation.

Mrs. Bryan-Russell further noted that ‘Craft with a Difference’ is designed to showcase authentic Jamaican products.

Based on the nature of the items presented, artisans will be assigned to themed zones, including ‘Wellness Way’, ‘Beauty Boulevard’, ‘Apparel Avenue’, ‘Paintings/Fine Arts’, ‘Horticulture Lane’, and ‘Bikkle Village’.

“We don’t want any non-Jamaican product for display, and we also welcome persons who can display the execution of their craft whilst on the compound of the event,” she said.

“So, for example, if you are a painter, it would be awesome if, at the event, you would be in the process of creating a masterpiece; or if you are somebody who knits, it would be good that you showcase that talent,” Mrs. Bryan-Russell added.

‘Craft with a Difference’ was previously staged in Kingston and Montego Bay.