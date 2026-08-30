Application Deadline Extended For 2026 National Science, Technology and Innovation Awards

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has extended the application deadline for the 2026 Prime Minister’s National Medal for Science and Technology and the National Innovation Awards to Monday, September 14.

The awards, being held under the theme: ‘Science Solves’, seek to recognise outstanding achievements in science, technology and innovation, while connecting innovators with the support needed to advance research, testing, product development and commercialisation.

Principal Director of Science in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Natwaine Gardner, explained during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ that the National Medal for Science and Technology is the highest honour bestowed for achievements in the field and, therefore, cannot be self-nominated.

“The nomination process for the Prime Minister’s Medal for Science and Technology is different from the National Innovation Awards. The National Medal has to be nominated by an official entity or a past winner. It has to detail the person’s attributes, the work that they’ve put in, and the impact that they’ve had on the society with regards to science, technology, and innovation,” she said.

Universities, research institutions and industry associations are eligible to nominate suitable candidates for the award.

Dr. Gardner noted that applicants for the National Innovation Awards may be individuals, groups, organisations or companies, adding that the awards permit self-nominations, provided applicants meet the established eligibility criteria.

“This can take the form of an actual innovation or a very good invention that needs the commercialisation support to be of benefit to the wider society,” she explained.

The National Innovation Awards application process requires applicants to certify that all information submitted is true and accurate, while nominations for the Prime Minister’s National Medal for Science and Technology must be certified by the individual or entity making the nomination.

Dr. Gardner stated that applicants are also encouraged to consult the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), noting that the agency plays a critical role in the evaluation process for the awards.

“We have these rigorous controls in place to ensure that all of the necessary checks and balances will be in place. JIPO is responsible for the trademarking and licensing [of] anything having to do with innovation,” she said.

“We have a caveat online for the application process to indicate that you have consulted with JIPO to give you the advice [on] how to protect your innovation and how to showcase your innovation. There are some innovations that may be copyrighted or may infringe on [the] intellectual properties of others,” the Principal Director further indicated.

Applications for both awards must be submitted online through the Office of the Prime Minister’s website – opm.gov.jm. No physical submissions will be accepted.

Dr. Gardner said the awards are intended to reach Jamaicans in communities across the island and help to formalise and strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem.

“We want persons from all walks of life in Jamaica to think about how it is that they’re applying practical solutions to problems that we have, to be able to contribute to the innovative ecosystem,” she stated.

The Scientific Research Council (SRC), the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) have partnered with the OPM to support category winners through research and development opportunities.