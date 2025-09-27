Appeal Court Judge Urges Greater Sensitivity Towards Homeless and Mentally Challenged

Judge of Appeal, Hon. Justice Paulette Williams, is urging greater care and sensitivity in how society treats the homeless and mentally challenged.

Speaking during the opening of the Michaelmas Term of the Court of Appeal in downtown Kingston on September 22, Justice Williams noted that the Court continues to grapple with challenges posed by individuals within its environment who are homeless or experiencing mental health difficulties.

“I don’t know how many of you are aware that there was a fire that affected the rear of the building, some time last term, and the allegations are that the fire was set by a homeless individual. The dumping of garbage there was another issue; the garbage was not dumped by the homeless individual. We were reliably informed that there are business places which actually pay people to come and dump garbage,” she stated.

“Maybe they don’t know where it is dumped; but it was piled behind us for weeks until a homeless person decided to burn it down. Just last week, another incident involving another mentally challenged individual took place. It took on serious proportions because this person was attempting to set fires, and she was armed with a knife; and when she was accosted by the security guards, she attacked them,” Justice Williams added.

She emphasised the Court’s efforts to engage the relevant authorities in addressing what has become a persistent and disruptive concern.

“We hope that this situation will not lead to something that we will end up saying, ‘if only, and if we did’. So we continue to ask you to be cautious in your dealings with these people as they gather around us, and to be aware of them,” Justice Williams said.

Meanwhile, the Senior Judge advised that the Court of Appeal is among the select courts within the Jamaican judiciary pursuing ISO 9001:2015 certification—a globally recognised designation of excellence that will enhance operational processes and service delivery.

“The journey to certification is a long, arduous one. However, we are well satisfied that it will undoubtedly be beneficial, as it requires the court to enhance operating standard, practises and processes,” Justice Williams said.