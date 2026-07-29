APB Reports Operational Successes Since 2025

The Agricultural Protection Branch (APB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting operational successes since its establishment in 2025.

During a recent episode of the JCF Force for Good Podcast, Commanding Officer of the APB, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Oral Pascoe, said the AFB has recovered more than $9 million worth of stolen agricultural produce.

“So, farmers who lost produce [we] would have recovered it and returned it to those farmers. That is significant and that is caused by the confidence in the persons to report to the police, to know that when they report, the police will respond and [they will] see us. So that is important,” SSP Pascoe said.

He also informed that, to date, there have been 480 convictions in matters brought before the courts, while also mentioning the use of the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS), to reduce the instances of praedial larceny.

Under NAITS, visual ear tags are affixed to the animal’s ears and a passport containing the same identification number as that on the ear tags is issued to the owner and must accompany the animal when moved from one establishment to another.

The passport incorporates information on the animal’s identity, ownership, geographical location and movement activity, from birth to death.

“I remember one of the key things that when we started, the first three months, was the NAITS, the tagging of cattle. I think there was a case where they were tagging 1,500 cattle per month because there was not a great demand; farmers were not interested. But we saw it as a critical tool for the movement [of cattle]. Just imagine someone stole 70 cattle and they were not tagged, or they were tagged,” SSP Pascoe said.

“When the police stop [you] under NAITS, the police require a passport and require that the tags must match, and it is connected to an owner. Now, if you steal cattle…, you have a dilemma there instantly, and we were able to enforce and ensure that we put some structure in that system, in which now I think is up to 6,000 to 7,000 per month are being tagged because of the demand. We have controlled the stealing of cattle…, we have used that as one of the tools… to reduce the free movement of stolen produce,” he added.

He further stressed that “because we can’t be everywhere…, we have to be strategic and tactical in the way we patrol and how we patrol”.

The work of the AFB has also been bolstered by recent legislative reforms and amendments, which have strengthened the legal framework supporting the branch’s operations.

Among the key pieces of legislation are amendments to the Agricultural Produce Act and the Praedial Larceny Prevention Act.