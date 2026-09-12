APB Recovers $17.6 Million in Stolen Agricultural Produce

The Agricultural Protection Branch (APB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting the recovery of more than $17.6 million worth of stolen agricultural produce, including cattle and goats, since January.

Established in 2025, the APB is charged with preventing, investigating, and combating praedial larceny (farm theft) and other agricultural crimes to protect farmers and secure national food safety.

Commander for Area 3 of the APB, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tedroy Clarke, said the recoveries demonstrate the Branch’s commitment to safeguarding farmers and Jamaica’s food supply.

Addressing the Clarendon Praedial Larceny Farmer Sensitisation Meeting at the Denbigh Showground in the parish on September 9, DSP Clarke said that more than 2,200 charges have been laid against persons in connection with agricultural crimes.

He said the Branch has received more than 196 reports since January, reflecting growing confidence among farmers that their complaints are being acted upon.

The APB, which is headquartered in Kingston, operates across the JCF’s five Area Commands, with Area 3 comprising Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth.

The Branch’s mandate includes protecting farmers, their crops, livestock and agricultural infrastructure through patrols, surveillance, intelligence gathering, investigations and law enforcement.

DSP Clarke reported that Area 3 officers, on an average day, sensitise more than 140 persons, visit more than 100 farms, inspect over 50 agricultural produce receipts, visit more than 20 abattoirs, and conduct more than 20 operations.

Noting that the police cannot effectively tackle praedial larceny without the active cooperation of farmers and other stakeholders, he urged farmers to report stolen livestock and produce as soon as possible.

Such reports, he said, help the APB to identify crime hotspots and determine where patrols and targeted operations are needed. “If we don’t know, we can’t strategise,” he pointed out.

DSP Clarke also encouraged farmers to take steps to strengthen security on their properties, through tagging cattle; securing gates, tools and fuel; installing lighting and alarms where possible; and using solar-powered cameras and other technology to monitor farms.

He said they should register their animals under the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS), maintain accurate records and receipts, and keep photographs and unique identifying marks of their animals, particularly goats, informing that such records can assist police in identifying livestock when stolen animals are recovered.

The APB Commander further advised farmers to carefully verify the identity and background of persons employed on their farms, noting that investigators have encountered cases where farm owners could only provide aliases or physical descriptions of employees.

He further encouraged farmers to establish discreet farm-watch networks, record suspicious vehicle licence plates and, where safe, take photographs of suspicious activity.

“The APB is stronger when farmers and police and agriculture stakeholders act as one secure network,” he said.

He warned farmers not to confront suspects or engage in “jungle justice”, urging them instead to preserve evidence and contact the police through 119, 311 or their nearest police station.

Mr. Clarke said praedial larceny is not only an agricultural concern but a food security and national-security issue, as losses in production can affect rural livelihoods, food availability and prices.

He reminded farmers that an amnesty, allowing certain animals destined for slaughter to be transported without tagging, remains in effect until September 30, but stressed that police checks will continue to ensure that livestock being transported are legitimately owned and comply with other regulations.