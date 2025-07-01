Anticipation Builds Ahead of 49th CARICOM Heads of Gov’t Meeting

As Montego Bay prepares to host the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government from July 6 to 8, anticipation is building among residents, who are hopeful that the summit will yield tangible progress on some of the region’s most urgent challenges.

The upcoming event will bring together regional leaders to address critical issues, including climate change, food and nutrition security, Haiti’s ongoing crisis, and strategies for sustainable economic development, thus underscoring the urgency of collective action across the Caribbean.

The summit is already striking a chord with everyday citizens, reflecting their hopes for meaningful action on the region’s most urgent challenges.

For banker, Kadian Brown, the escalating threat of climate change stands out as a critical issue – one she believes must take centre stage at the upcoming summit.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, we have seen a significant rise in sea levels, where people have to relocate, and even lose their businesses,” she said. “So, I would hope to see coming out of this meeting, some sort of approach as far as how the region is going to combat this situation of climate change,” Ms. Brown added.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur, Shannoy Whyte, told JIS News that she hopes significant focus will be placed on strengthening food security across the Caribbean

She emphasised that regional leaders must develop practical mechanisms to give farmers greater access to essential resources such as seeds, technical support, and financing.

Such measures, Ms. Whyte noted, would not only boost local production but also reduce the region’s reliance on costly food imports.

As for welder, Calvin Waite, he’s calling for the expansion of training programmes aimed at empowering young people, pointing out that, “that would help to, among other things, really keep crime down”.

Janitor, Clifton Allen, is calling for further improvements to wages, enhanced benefits, and greater financial stability for lower-income groups, emphasising that agricultural development presents a viable pathway to achieving these economic gains.

He contended that CARICOM Heads of Government are now well-positioned to deepen cooperation and take decisive action to confront the region’s most pressing challenges.

For his part, taxi operator, Harris Dixon, expressed concern about what he said is the disconnect between education and meaningful employment, emphasising the need for stronger pathways that translate academic achievement into real-world opportunities for young people.

“What I would like to see is things being easier for the younger generation, in terms of them leaving college, getting a good job and earning enough. So I am looking forward to [hearing about] opportunities for the younger generation,” he stated.

Customer Retention Specialist, Terrane Williams, echoed similar sentiments, adding that summit discussions should prioritse the link between agricultural development and public health.

“Health and nutrition are also important topics, and enhancing the agricultural sector can promote health awareness among the younger generation, while creating potential employment opportunities,” he indicated.