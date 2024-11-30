Annotto Bay Hospital Receives Special Care Nursery

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton officially handed over the newly constructed Special Care Nursery and the renovated Paediatric Ward, to the Annotto Bay Hospital in St. Mary, during a ceremony at the facility on Friday (November 29).

In his remarks, Dr. Tufton said the $266 million investment, is a testament to the government’s dedication to improving rural healthcare facilities.

He noted that the renovations align with the government’s broader commitment to equity in healthcare, ensuring that quality services are accessible to Jamaicans, regardless of geographic location. “This is a proud moment for the people of St. Mary and the wider community. Today, we celebrate not just the completion of this state-of-the-art facility, but the promise it holds for the future of our children’s health and well-being,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Health and Wellness Minister pointed out that the upgrades at the facility, are part of a broader strategy to decentralize healthcare services and reduce the strain on urban medical facilities.

“Our vision is to bring healthcare closer to the people, addressing their needs where they live and work,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the local government authorities, regional administration and the hospital staff, for collaborating to have the project completed.

“Good governance is not just about policies, it’s about partnership. The progress we see today is the result of collective action and shared responsibility,” Dr. Tufton stated.

The Minister also called on Jamaicans to support and protect the healthcare system.

“This facility is not just a building, it’s a beacon of hope. Let us continue to work together to ensure that it serves its purpose and fulfils the vision of a healthier, stronger Jamaica,” he said. Following the ceremony, Minister Tufton participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the newly renovated facilities.